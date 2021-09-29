People in the Netherlands could be offered another two doses of the coronavirus vaccine next year if cases rise again.

A health ministry spokesman told NRC that €134 million has been set aside for the ‘vaccination campaign in 2022.’ The amount reflects the cost of the ‘maximum scenario’ of distributing two jabs to local health boards.

The ministry said the decision on whether to organise a third and fourth round of vaccinations would depend on the ‘protection level and infection level’ over the winter.

The Netherlands has so far been more conservative than other European countries such as Belgium, France and Germany in prescribing booster shots. Next week invitations will be sent out to 200,000 people with immune disorders who are not adequately protected by two doses.

But in June health minister Hugo de Jonge said enough vaccines had been ordered to cover the whole population until the end of 2023, after the European Union secured extra supplies from Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: Steven Cornfield via Unsplash