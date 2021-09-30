It is time once again for the Takkenroute in The Hague. From 4 October to 12 November 2021 the municipality will come and pick up your tree trimmings and branches for free. You can now make an appointment for collection.

You can make an appointment on the page Arrange collection of bulky waste and garden waste or via the municipality’s Contact page.

How do you put out the garden waste?

Tie loose branches together and shorten them to a maximum of 1.20 metres long.

Tree trunks and branches may have a maximum diameter of 20 centimetres wide.

Put your large garden waste out by the curb before 7.45 hrs. on the day of your appointment.

Why separate your tree trimmings and branches?

Your garden waste will be turned into compost. This compost can be used as earth for parks and gardens. By disposing of your garden waste separately, you are working towards a better environment. You can also dispose of tree trimmings all year long as bulky waste. You need to mark it as ‘flammable material’ (brandbare materialen) in the appointment form. The branches will then go to the incinerator. The municipality only makes compost from the tree cuttings it collects during the Takkenroute. The Takkenroute is held 2 times a year, in the spring and in the autumn.

Small pruning waste and leaves

You can dispose of small pruning waste and leaves in the GFT bucket or container (kliko). Do you have a lot of waste and/or are you helping to sweep up the leaves from the street? Request a 2nd GFT container on the page Order or return a household rubbish bin (kliko). Here you can also find the conditions for this extra GFT container.

Change or cancel your appointment

You can reschedule or cancel an appointment up to 1 day in advance. Call the municipality on 14070 before 10.00 hrs. It is not possible to cancel on the day of the appointment itself. The trucks are then already out on the road.

