Six months after the election, the coalition merry-go-round comes full circle as the four parties from the last coalition agree to form the next one. A vegan restaurant in Utrecht becomes a cause célèbre for protesters against the coronavirus check pass. Mark Rutte gets some unwanted attention from the criminal underworld and a former councillor best known for his part in a penile pastry scandal. Supermarket chain Jumbo hopes its ‘kletskassa’s’ can help to combat the epidemic of loneliness and atone for its in-store playlist. And Raymond van Barneveld is implicated in some sharp practice during a lockdown darts tournament.

Related