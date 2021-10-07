The Hague Week against Human Trafficking will be held from 11 to 15 October 2021. This week will create extra awareness about the problem of human trafficking. Take part in a (digital) event to learn more about this subject.

Many victims of human trafficking are forced into doing certain things. And they are therefore exploited. Other people profit from this exploitation. Read more in Dutch under Hulp voor slachtoffers van mensenhandel.

What can you do?

Report human trafficking

Do you suspect that somebody is a victim of human trafficking? You can report this. How to report this can be found in Dutch under Hulp voor slachtoffers van mensenhandel.

Activities

There will be different activities during The Hague Week against Human Trafficking. So that there is more attention paid to trafficking in persons. There will be activities for residents and professionals.

Monday, 11 October 10.00 – 11.00 hrs.: Warning signal on criminal exploitation: what now?

Monday, 11 October: VR headset on human trafficking/sexual exploitation at different locations in the city and online at www.shop-denhaag.nl.

Monday, 11 October 14.00 – 15.30 hrs.: online workshop for the hotel industry. Register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceWq7LElyFy7Czjifhkt8dFJnooiKVqsNBagDU9navOgVQ4A/viewform

Monday, 11 October 20.00 – 21.00 hrs.: online Social Media workshop for parents. Register at: ouders@weektegenmensenhandeldenhaag.nl.

Tuesday, 12 October 9.30 – 12.00 hrs.: online webinar for professionals on domestic abuse and human trafficking. Register at www.meldcodehaaglanden.nl.

Tuesday, 12 October 18.30 – 20.30 hrs.: online information meeting for labour migrants in The Hague: Know your rights. Register at: idhem@xtra.nl.

Wednesday, 13 October and Thursday, 14 October 18.00 – 21.00 hrs.: ‘Week of the condom’ campaign for sex workers and their customers. 13 October Geleenstraat, 14 October Doubletstraat. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, 13 October 11.00 – 12.00 hrs.: online meeting for owners of sex businesses. By invitation.

Thursday, 14 October 14.00 – 16.00 hrs.: online roundtable talks for professionals on criminal exploitation of youth in The Hague. Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf53GppHrcFP2rqJfoigmWEtia6DNe

What is the municipality doing?

Human trafficking can occur anywhere. For example, in prostitution, the agriculture and horticulture sector, the catering industry, in companies and in private homes. Victims of human trafficking lose their freedom. They suffer great pain and sadness. Victims are not only adults but children as well. Victims need protection – this criminal activity has to stop. This is why it is important to fight human trafficking together. The municipality has an action programme. The most important parts of the programme are:

Preventing human trafficking, recognising it and reporting it

Helping victims and providing support

Working together with care providers and safety partners

More information

There is a great deal of information on human trafficking on internet. You can also find information for victims and professionals on the website of the Dutch government.

Source: Denhaag.nl

Photo: Tim Mossholder via Unsplash