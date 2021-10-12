Will you be visiting a restaurant, bar or cafe in The Hague around the Grote Markt, Plein or Scheveningen as of Thursday, 7 October 2021? Then you will be able to use a coronavirus wristband. This way you can easily move between different cafes and restaurants.

It is nice for both visitors and catering establishments to use the CoronaCheck app at a central point.

How it works

You can get your QR code in the CoronaCheck app scanned at a stand. You will have to identify yourself with a valid ID (passport, identity card or driving license). You will get a wristband once the check has been done and approved. The wristband gives you access to the restaurants and cafes on and around the Plein, Grote Markt and Scheveningen.

The wristband is valid for 1 day, until closing time. It will look different every day to prevent misuse.

The wristband is not a replacement for the CoronaCheck app. It offers different possibilities. You will still get access to the catering establishments if you show your CoronaCheck app and a valid ID at the door.

Where and when you can get a wristband

Grote Markt

Wednesday (from 13 October 2021): 16.00 hrs. to midnight

Thursday: 16.00 hrs. to midnight

Friday: 16.00 hrs. to midnight

Saturday: 16.00 hrs. to midnight

Plein

Thursday: 16.00 hrs. to midnight

Friday: 16.00 hrs. to midnight

Saturday: 16.00 hrs. to midnight

Scheveningen (Kurhausplein / Pier)

Friday: 15.00 to 22.00 hrs.

Saturday: 16.00 to 22.00 hrs.

Sunday: 12.00 to 22.00 hrs.

Source and photo: Denhaag.nl