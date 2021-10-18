Sinterklaas ophef comes round earlier every year, but there’s a twist this time around: it’s not about Zwarte Piet. A critical review of the government’s coronavirus strategy comes out just as cases soar again and ministers promise to repeat the same mistakes as last year. Infections are certainly moving much faster than efforts to compensate for the victims of the child benefit scandal, with MPs, judges, the ombudsman and the Council of Europe all criticising the handling of the affair. And Rotterdam moves another 40 centimetres away from sea level as the new highest building in the Netherlands tops out.

