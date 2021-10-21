Three boys held in connection with fatal tram accident

Three boys have reported to the police in connection with the fatal tram accident near the Rijswijkse Landingsbaan in The Hague on Monday evening. A group of boys reportedly pushed the victim in front of the tram. The suspects are two boys of 15 and a man of 18. A manhunt by police was carried out in district of Ypenburg in The Hague last night. According to sources, the victim is an older man. He died of his injuries on the spot.

Covid cases increase in the region

The number of new COVID-19 cases increased again last week. Between the presentation of the previous week’s figures and Monday this week, almost 22,000 new corona cases were registered with the RIVM. Tuesday morning’s figures still have to be added to this total to arrive at the new weekly figure. Last week, that number of COVID deaths was 24. Since then, 35 new deaths have been reported to the RIVM.

Kunsmuseum’s Monet Exhibition wins prize

The Monet exhibition – Gardens of Imagination – has earned The Hague’s Kunstmuseum the Museum Magazine’s Exhibition prize. More than half of the 12,000 visitors voted for the special exhibition by curator Frouke van Dijke. It was the first time in over thirty years that an exhibition of 40 of Claude Monet’s work was brought to the Netherlands. The Director of The Hague’s Kunstmuseum, Benno Tempel, said it was wonderful to feel the appreciation of the public, especially in times of COVID. The prize money will go towards the next, special exhibition.

Crayfish treat for Aquarium in Scheveningen

A caiman and the otters of Sea Life Scheveningen received a special treat on Saturday afternoon: hundreds of American crayfish. The crayfish were caught by the Delfland Water Board in connection with a study on the control of this invasive species. The rest of the captured crayfish were sent to Wageningen University and Naturalis for research purposes. The Water Board wants to investigate whether the intensive removal of the lobsters will help to bring the population back to a manageable level. The pilot project is to start next year.

And, the Japanese Garden open for 2 weeks

The Japanese Garden at Landgoed Clingendael has been opened for a fortnight. Last year these popular gardens remained closed due to the COVID crisis. It is now open daily from 10:00 to 16:00 until 30 October. Because of its vulnerability, the garden is only open for a few weeks a year, during spring and in autumn. It is the largest and oldest Japanese garden in the Netherlands.

(News source: Regional broadcasters Den Haag FM and Omroep West)