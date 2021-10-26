THE HAGUE’S FIRST RESTAURANT AND CATERING INDUSTRY FAIR, WESTFIELD MALL OF THE NETHERLANDS IS CAUSING TRAFFIC CHAOS, BEACH CAFÉS CLOSE FOR THE WINTER…

Tuesday 26 October: THE HAGUE NEWS UPDATES (source: regional broadcaster Omroep West, Den Haag FM and DutchbuzZ)

THE HAGUE’S FIRST RESTAURANT AND CATERING INDUSTRY FAIR

A trade fair for the restaurant and catering industry in The Hague will be held for the first time on 9 and 10 November in the Grote Kerk. An initiative of the Scheveningen beach café association (Vereniging van Strandexploitanten Scheveningen) the City of The Hague and Koninklijke Horeca Nederland, the event will feature masterclasses and awards presented by the city’s Mayor, Jan van Zanen. Masterclasses will be offered on hospitality, staff training and labour law and the award categories are Best Newcomer, Best Use of North Sea Fish and Friendliest Service. The plan is for the Fair to grow in the coming years and to move to the new Amare building in the city centre.

WESTFIELD MALL OF THE NETHERLANDS IS CAUSING TRAFFIC CHAOS

The biggest mall in the Netherlands, located in Leidschendam-Voorburg is causing unsolvable traffic problems for local residents who complain of dramatically increased travel time to get home. The mall attracts around 40 000 visitors a day, with the ambition to raise that number to 100 000 in the future. With free parking on offer, visitors are unlikely to choose public transport. Traffic expert Ruud Hornman predicts that there will be problems for years to come and blames bad planning on the part of the City when authorising the construction of such a crowd-puller in a residential area of The Hague. Paid parking or a mega parking garage along the motorway which accommodates thousands of cars could be a solution, according to Hornman, but would require a major investment.

BEACH CAFÉS CLOSE FOR THE WINTER

The season for enjoying a drink or meal in The Hague’s beach cafés has come to an end. On Monday, owners began their annual closing down for the winter months. Many owners suffered disappointing figures this season, due mainly to Corona measures enforced this year: a late re-opening in June, restrictions on large groups and forced closing at midnight. For the second year running, the structures themselves do not have to be removed from the beach during the winter, allowing huge savings of time and money for owners, who say that this year’s finances were even more strained than in 2020.

LOCAL RESISTANCE TO PLANS FOR HOUSING FORMER HOMELESS COMMUNITY

There has been ongoing pushback from local residents of the Segbroek area of The Hague against city plans to turn a former nursing home Willem Dreeshuis on the Morsesstraat into housing for vulnerable groups, including former homeless people, people with psychiatric issues and teenage mothers. The group of local residents, Vereniging Het Dreeskwartier, filed an objection with the municipality and requested a court order to put the plans on hold. Although the group is not against welcoming the new residents, it argues that the city has not set up the project in a responsible way. The number of new residents is disproportionate to the size of the neighbourhood and there is insufficient psychiatric support available for the new residents. 60 former homeless people have been housed so far and that number will be doubled according to the plans. The residents group would like to be more involved in the planning and decision making processes.

PETITION FOR A SAFER BENOORDENHOUTSEWEG CROSSING

The junction with Laan van Clingendael has been the site of several accidents, including one last month when a nine year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing the road. A petition with 1500 signatures was presented to the mayor this week by the Action Committee for the Improvement of the Benoordenhoutseweg, urgently requesting a zebra crossing and traffic lights as well as measures to combat speeding. Political parties GroenLinks, D66 and CU/SGP have also made written statements drawing attention to the dangerous junction.

These news updates are brought to you by DutchbuzZ in cooperation with The Hague’s official broadcaster, Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

Every week, DutchbuzZ features one of our chosen Pearls of The Hague’s international community during our radio broadcast on Den Haag FM on Tuesdays at 9 pm. To listen to an in-depth interview with each of our Pearls, check out our website: www.dutchbuzz.nl/pearls