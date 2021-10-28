Mariahoeve and Marlot are the first neighbourhoods in the Haagse Hout district to have a wijkagenda (neighbourhood programme). The wijkagenda contains the most important areas of improvement for the neighbourhood. Residents, businesses, neighbourhood organisations and the municipality have decided on these areas of improvement together. They will also carry out the wijkagenda together over the coming 4 years.

The 3 most important themes for the coming 4 years are:

pleasant living environment

opportunities for everybody

green and clean

Mariahoeve is a green neighbourhood. Most of the residents are able to manage well. The residents are proud of the neighbourhood’s character and want to keep it the way it is.

In response to the questionnaire and during residents meetings residents indicated that many homes are outdated. They also revealed that not everybody in the neighbourhood knows where you can go if you need help and you do not know how to get it. Residents also said that more needed to be done for the youth.

Neighbourhood agenda

The wijkagenda is open to plans made by residents. This is why the municipality will launch the Mariahoeve and Marlot neighbourhood budget on 17 November 2021. Residents will be given the opportunity to divide € 40,000 among projects in the neighbourhood. These projects should somehow be related to the 3 most important themes. Residents can come up with plans themselves. They can also vote on plans submitted by other residents. All plans which contribute to the 3 most important themes are welcome, whether they are large scale or small scale.

