The Netherlands and all other EU counties will accept British NHS coronavirus passes as proof of vaccination from Friday, the European Commission has announced.

This means NHS Covid pass holders who need to prove their vaccination status will be able to do so and will no longer have to take continuous coronavirus tests in the Netherlands as is currently the case.

Many EU countries had reached bilateral agreements with Britain but the Netherlands was not among them. Unlike other EU nations such as France and Belgium, where the local Covid pass recognises the British NHS app, the Dutch government had deferred to the EU when it comes to approving vaccine certificates from third countries.

‘Forty-five countries in four continents are connected to the system and more will follow in the coming weeks and months. We are open to other countries to join our system,’ EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said in a statement.

