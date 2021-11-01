New climate change forecasts this week were the stuff of Dutch nightmares: if the Netherlands doesn’t step up its efforts to cut emissions, it risks becoming a Mediterranean country. Even more urgently, the rising tide of coronavirus infections has raised the prospect of restrictions being imposed again. And there’s still the question of when we’ll have a new government as the coalition breaks its own record for the longest formation in history. Bad news too for Ronald Koeman, sacked after 21 months at Barcelona, and customers at Welkom Energie, the first Dutch casualty of the soaring gas prices. But at least there was a warm welcome for Freya the walrus, who joined a submarine crew for breakfast as part of her tour of the Dutch coast.

