After a successful campaign in 2020, the ReShare Store will again collect shoes for homeless people this year. From November 1 to December 18, reuseable shoes can be returned to the ReShare Store in The Hague in exchange for a 25% discount on an item of your choice. The collected shoes will be given away around Christmas, in collaboration with shelters.

The number of homeless people between the ages of 18 and 65 in the Netherlands is around 40,000 (CBS). These people walk an average of 40 kilometres a day! Shoes wear out quickly, while they often have no money for new shoes. That is why the ReShare Store wants to let them walk in someone else’s shoes. So do you have any reusable shoes left? Then hand them in and receive a 25% discount on an article of your choice as a thank you. This way you not only make someone else happy, but you also help the environment.

Reusable shoes can be returned between November 1 and December 18 at the ReShare Store at Paviljoensgracht 35 in The Hague. There is a particular need for men’s shoes, but everything is welcome. Extra donations such as hats, gloves, shawls and socks are also badly needed. We work together with local shelters so that the shoes reach the right people.

ReShare Store

The ReShare Stores are fresh and modern furnished second-hand and vintage clothing stores of the Salvation Army. With these stores, ReShare wants to stimulate the reuse of clothing and textiles and offer affordable, beautiful clothing for everyone. The store is for people with a limited budget and also for people who, for example, buy second-hand for environmental reasons or simply because they like unique items. There are currently 10 stores throughout the Netherlands. In the future they hope to expand further so that the ReShare Store becomes a national concept.

Conditions and validity:

– Promotion period is from November 1 to December 18, 2021.

– One discount voucher per person, regardless of the number of donated shoes.

– The promotion is running in all ReShare Stores.

– Only complete re-useable shoes are accepted.

For all ReShare Store locations, go to www.resharestore.nl