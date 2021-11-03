This special offer will be available during the whole month of November. But the offer will stop earlier if the supply of mircrochips runs out.

Which vets are taking part?

A number of veterinarians in The Hague are taking part in the campaign. You can find a list of the participating vets on the website of the Dierenbescherming(external link). You can phone one of these vets to make an appointment for your pet. Because this campaign is only for residents of The Hague, the vet will ask to see your valid ID.

Partnership

The municipality wants to reduce the number of stray cats as well as limit animal suffering. The chip gives cats the best chance of being identified and returned to you if they are lost or stolen. The microchip would be scanned and matched to your contact details as they are registered in the system. This is why the municipality is helping pet owners have their cats chipped if they are unable to pay for it themselves.

For this campaign the municipality is working together with the Dierenbescherming (Animal protection) and a large number of veterinarians in the city.