This weeks DutchBuzz News Summary includes Stricter Covid measures, opening of a special tribunal for murdered journalists, investigation after video showing police officers allegedly using violence against an arrestee and the Mauritshuis turns 200.

Stricter Covid measures announced

In the face of escalating COVID infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge this week announced reinforced COVID measures at a press conference in The Hague.

The stricter COVID measures in a nutshell:

– Keep a distance of 1.5 metres.

– Work from home half the time.

– Avoid rush-hour traffic, crowds in public transport, do not shake hands.

– As of 6 November, the corona pass (QR code) will also be needed for outdoor restaurant terraces, at gyms, swimming pools, amateur sports and music lessons, among other places. And (after a change in the law) the pass will also be compulsory at ‘transit locations’ such as amusement parks and zoos.

– Wear a face mask at indoor public places such as shops, railway stations, libraries and town halls (as of 6 November). A face mask is also compulsory for contact professions like hairdressers. Students in secondary and higher education must also wear a mouth mask in passageways.

– Where a corona pass is compulsory, a mouth mask need not be worn.

– A regional approach to corona hotspots seems unfeasible, but companies and mayors have been called on to improve enforcement.

– Extra rules exclusively for unvaccinated people are out of the picture for the time being, but not definitively off the table.

– The government is preparing legislation so that the corona pass can also be compulsory for companies where visitors also need to show a QR code (such as the catering industry).

The next press conference is scheduled for 12 November and could hold even stricter measures if present measures are not effective.

People’s Tribunal set up for murdered journalists

Journalists, lawyers and human rights experts from around the world gathered in the Nieuwe Kerk in The Hague today for the opening of a special tribunal for murdered journalists. This People’s Tribunal aims to hold governments accountable for failing to convict the killers.

The tribunal will hear a total of three murder cases from Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria. The organisation of the tribunal believes that the cases in question have little chance of a fair investigation and wants to draw attention to them. The tribunal will run for several months.

The next hearing is in January and will deal with the murder of the Sri-Lankan journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge in 1994. The tribunal’s judges will deliver their verdict in May 2022.

Video of alleged police violence

The police are investigating their own actions at Joubertplantsoen in The Hague last weekend. Several videos circulating on social media show police officers allegedly using violence against an arrestee. The images were made in the Transvaal district of The Hague on Sunday. At that time there was a protest against the COVID measures at the Joubertplantsoen. The largest party in The Hague City Council, Hart voor Den Haag, has asked questions about the police action.

According to the police, officers were ‘confronted with excessive violence by a group of more than fifty people’. They were allegedly beaten, kicked and pelted with illegal fireworks. In the end, nine people were arrested. The footage circulating on social media appears to have been made during these arrests. An investigation has now been launched into what happened last weekend.

The Mauritshuis turns 200 in style next year

In celebration of 200 years of existence, the Mauritshuis will be lavishly decorated with sustainable imitation flowers: tulips, peonies and dahlias next year. The square in front of the museum will also be planted with real flowers. The flower theme has not been chosen at random. It ties in with the exhibition ‘In Full Bloom’, which opens on 16 February and features the best flower still life paintings of the seventeenth century. The fake flowers on the façade and the real flowers on the square are again drawn from still life paintings.

The museum has also asked 200 writers to be inspired by the works of art. This has resulted in a unique book, with contributions from Isabel Allende, Nicci French and Arnon Grunberg, among others. The book will be published in January next year. Because the Mauritshuis wishes to celebrate its anniversary together with the people of The Hague, they are literally going into town. For a short while, the city of The Hague will be transformed into a Street Art Museum. Large murals will be created by street artists at several locations. Here, too, inspiration will be drawn from the collection of paintings. The jubilee year 2022 will be concluded on 29 September. This will be done with an exhibition of international stature, in cooperation with The Frick Collection in New York. That museum is being renovated and therefore, by way of exception, a few paintings can be loaned to The Hague. One of the largest masterpieces is a self-portrait by Rembrandt.

These news updates are brought to you by DutchbuzZ in cooperation with The Hague’s official broadcaster, Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

