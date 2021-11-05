Globalon Football Holdings (GFH) has reached an agreement with the management of ADO Den Haag on the full acquisition of NV ADO Den Haag (ADO Den Haag) Football club from the Chinese company United Vansen.

The American holding has been active in European football for many years. The organization has a long-term strategy for every club it is involved in, focusing on smart, professional management combined with a strong local identity.

GFH is convinced that ADO Den Haag and its rich history can play an important role in the future of Dutch football. GFH will make its international experience and resources available to ADO Den Haag, giving the club new opportunities on and off the pitch.

The aim of ADO Den Haag should be to once again become an important player in the city and the region, and to offer its supporters stable and positive results.

The acquisition will become final once the WHOA agreement (out-of-court restructuring plans) has been finalized and the Dutch soccer association (KNVB) has approved the deal.