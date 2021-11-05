The cabinet has agreed to drop plans to require checks on coronavirus passes at amateur sport outdoor locations, in response to pressure from MPs.

Sports organisations had also condemned the measure, announced on Tuesday evening and due to come into effect on Saturday, saying it was both unworkable and would discourage people from taking exercise.

The u-turn means supporters and players over the age of 18 will not have to show a valid QR code on the pitch or while watching a match but will have to do so to reach the changing rooms and the club house.

‘We are prepared to meet MP’s wishes,’ prime minister Mark Rutte said during the debate. ‘But we are doing less than the OMT recommended… I can’t say more than that.’

In addition, a majority of MPs have given their formal support to the establishment of a parliamentary inquiry into the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. As yet, it is unclear when that will start.

