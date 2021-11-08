With coronavirus cases on the rise again, experts call for firm, decisive action to bring infections down. Politicians, however, prefer to tinker with work from home rules, rely on a patchy QR code system and put the hard decisions off for another week.

Elsewhere this week the Netherlands clocked up a record number of billionaires, while Amsterdam announced plans to restrict the city’s housing market for private landlords. Ajax marched on in Europe but Rotterdam’s mayor lost his rag with Feyenoord supporters who went on the rampage in Berlin.

And if you want to get away from plagues and hooligans, a new ferry route is starting up between Eemshaven and Norway.