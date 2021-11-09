A power failure in the gemeente data centre in Leyweg City Office on Sunday afternoon knocked out a major part of the municipal IT systems. As a result, residents were unable to access the gemeente website denhaag.nl, the parking application as well as call the telephone number (14070).

By Monday morning almost all the applications had been restarted and most services restored. However, the systems for the balies in the town hall and the district offices were not fully restored until around noon.

The outage arose around 11:00 on Sunday morning during regular maintenance. Because the switching mechanism to the emergency generator was also hit, the emergency facility did not work. By late afternoon, the gemeente had repaired the power outage and began restoring the systems.

The gemeente is conducting an independent investigation into the exact cause.