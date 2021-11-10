This weeks DutchBuzz News Summary includes updates on covd situation in our region.

The GGD reports explosive increase in number of test appointments

The telephone service for corona test appointments at the GGD is extremely busy. According to the organisation, there is an ‘explosive increase in the number of tests. People have to travel further or wait a bit longer due to this enormous rush for tests,’ reports Omroep West.

On Monday, over 100,000 test appointments were made and more than 77,000 tests taken, according to the organisation. At the end of the morning on Tuesday, the number of appointments had already reached 75,000. Two to three hundred test appointments were made per minute. According to GGD GHOR, this is similar to the peaks of December last year and February and March this year. “This explosive increase exceeds all expectations and the GGD’s are pulling out all the stops to meet the enormous demand for testing. It is expected that we have not reached the peak yet and we are deploying all our capacity to meet the rising demand.” The organisation says on Twitter that the rush often decreases in the afternoon.

Number of corona cases continues to rise rapidly, records in sight

The number of new corona cases continues to rise at a rapid pace. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there has only been one week with more positive tests, in December last year. That record could be broken next week.

Every Tuesday, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reports how many people tested positive in the past week. Last week, the institute reported that in the seven days prior to that it had registered 53,979 positive tests.

In the six days that followed, more than 65,000 infections were detected. In the last five days, there have been more than 10,000 new cases each time. By comparison, at the beginning of October, about a month ago, there were about 10,000 cases a week.

GGD Hollands Midden ready for booster vaccination: ‘We are waiting for the signal’.

The GGD is ready to administer the booster vaccination, says Annemarie van Dijk, epidemiologist of GGD Hollands Midden in the programme West Wordt Wakker. ‘We have the space and people for it in our region and fortunately the vaccine is available. That wasn’t the case at first. As soon as the minister gives us the signal and we have the facilities from the RIVM, we will get going.’

Omroep West reports that the number of infections in Hollands Midden region is high. ‘Last week, 19.2 percent of the people tested positive,’ says Van Dijk. The average in the Netherlands is 17 percent. But we also see that more people are being tested, about 3000 people a day in our Municipal Health Service testing lines.

Corona self-tests sales increase since press conference

Corona self-test kits are flying over the counter since the corona press conference last Tuesday. Drugstores and pharmacies see good sales of the tests, but do not have stock problems yet. BENU Pharmacies, with about 340 branches in The Netherlands, has seen the demand quadruple since the press conference led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. ‘First we sold 20,000 tests a month, but now there are about 20,000 in a week,’ said a BENU spokesperson.

The web shop Drogist.nl had already prepared for a possible increase in the demand for self-tests, mouth masks and disinfectants. This proved to be wise, as according to a spokesperson, the sales of these products “increased enormously”, namely by 300 percent.

Another 300 million mouth masks, goggles and aprons rejected

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) has rejected over 300 million government-purchased mouth masks, goggles, aprons, jackets and gloves. That is much more than reported so far. The total price tag of the rejected protective equipment is estimated at over EUR 300 million, writes de Volkskrant.

The newspaper reported last week that over thirty million Chinese KN95 masks had been forcibly rejected for healthcare, but that appears to be the tip of the iceberg.

The Ministry had not included the official stock figures that also included hundreds of millions of unapproved items in their warehouses. Another 105 million masks, gloves, coats and other protective equipment for the healthcare sector are still waiting to be inspected.

These news updates are brought to you by DutchbuzZ in cooperation with The Hague’s official broadcaster, Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

