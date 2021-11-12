Government advisors are recommending ‘lockdown type measures’ to combat the rise in coronavirus infections for a two week period, sources close to the Outbreak Management Team have told broadcaster NOS.

The seriousness of the situation – new infections are reaching record levels – makes such measures unavoidable, the sources say. If ministers go along with the proposals, something that has not yet been decided, events will be cancelled and cinemas and theatres will close. There could also be changes to bar and café opening times, and on the size of permitted groups, NOS said. Schools, however, will remain open.

Ministers are meeting to discuss the proposals on Thursday morning, ahead of Friday’s press conference with caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte and health minister Hugo de Jonge.

The sources also say that once the lockdown is over, there would be a change in the coronavirus pass system, which would only be available to people who had either been fully vaccinated or had recently had coronavirus. The so-called 2G rule would exclude people who have tested negative for the virus from attending events and going out to cafes and theatres.

Should ministers decide against the mini lockdown, other measures, such as the return of social distancing, should be brought back, the OMT sources said.

Photo: DutchNews.nl