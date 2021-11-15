With Code Black looming in hospitals, the Dutch government brings in a ‘lockdown lite’ in the hope of bringing infections down by Sinterklaas. But at least there’ll be less black on the faces of the saint’s entourage, as research show ‘sooty Piets’ have become the dominant strain. December 5 is also the date when Mark Rutte hopes to have his fourth cabinet installed, a mere nine months after the general election. In sports news, Feyenoord’s plans for a new stadium are torpedoed by rising building costs and Ajax reach a settlement with Appie Nouri’s family.

Related