This weeks DutchBuzz News Summary includes information on Shell HQ move to London, charges against Spoedtest.nl, usage of the CoronaMelder app, discussions between catering industry and the government and a new book about the future Queen Amalia.

Shell to move its headquarters from The Hague to London

Shell has announced that it wants to become fully British on paper. The oil and gas concern will present this change to its shareholders, reports the company in a press release this week. The headquarters, currently located at the Carel van Bylandtlaan in The Hague, will also be moved to the United Kingdom. The Dutch cabinet says it’s ‘unpleasantly surprised’ by Shell’s decision.

According to Shell, the simplification of the structure should enable the company to operate more quickly and flexibly. The company will also remain present in the Netherlands. A number of jobs will be transferred to the United Kingdom.

Topman, Ben van Beurden, promises that Shell will remain strongly connected to the Netherlands, despite the intended relocation. According to him, this mainly concerns Shell’s role in the energy transition. ‘I am fully aware that today’s announcement is a difficult message for many people. Nevertheless, I would like to emphasise that the simplification of our structure is necessary to accelerate our strategy. This will enable us to play a leading role in the energy transition,’ said Van Beurden.

Ministry presses charges against Spoedtest.nl

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has filed a complaint against Spoedtest.nl, according to De Telegraaf newspaper. Spoedtest.nl is one of the largest commercial providers of COVID-19 testing with more than a hundred locations, including The Hague, Alphen aan den Rijn and Delft.

The Ministry reportedly has ‘strong suspicions’ that false vaccination certificates were issued. Spoedtest.nl no longer has access to the system of CoronaCheck and cannot schedule appointments for Access Tests either.

Spoedtest.nl has denied that it has committed fraud as a provider of Access Tests.

CoronaMelder app is used less frequently

The CoronaMelder app is used much less than at the beginning of the year when there was a lockdown and curfew. At that time, people with a positive test result warned people in their surroundings twice as often as they do now. This is what the Dutch news site NU.nl reports following its own research.

The number of users of the app also decreased. At the beginning of this year, there were 2.9 million users and now there are 2.4 million.

Hotel and catering industry consults with ministers about opening hours

Royal Catering Netherlands (KHN) and the Cabinet Ministers Grapperhaus and Blok will meet on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 measures for the catering industry. Since Saturday, the catering industry is obliged to close at 20.00 hours – a measure to combat the soaring number of infections.

KHN wants people to be allowed in until 20.00 hours and then close the doors. People who are inside should be allowed to stay. KHN also wants to negotiate financial compensation for restaurant owners.

New book on Princess Amalia

Very cool’ and ‘unreal’, is how Princess Amalia describes the book ‘Amalia’ written about her. Dutch comedian Claudia de Breij wrote the book based on meetings with the princess for the occasion of the heir to the throne’s 18th birthday.

The book is based on several conversations held with Crown Princess Amalia during the summer of 2021. The book focuses on her school days, love for music and what her future role means to her now. De Breij was also taken to the Royal Stables where Amalia talked about her passion for horses and equestrian sports.

