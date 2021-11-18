The Dutch mens football team have qualified for next year’s World Cup competition in Qatar with a 2-0 win over Norway on Tuesday night.

The match was played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus restrictions and it was not until the 84th minute that Steven Bergwijn put the first away for Oranje.

Memphis Depay sealed the match for the Dutch in the first minute of injury time.

The Netherlands last qualified for a World Cup in 2014, when Louis van Gaal was also at the helm, and went on to finish third after beating Spain 5-1 in their opening game.

Van Gaal, who watched the match from a wheelchair after breaking his hip while parking his bicycle at a training session, celebrated with the players in the dressing-room afterwards. ‘We drank champagne and Memphis Depay gave a lovely speech after his 75th international match,’ the coach said.

Captain Virgil van Dijk said the team had atoned for its mistakes last Saturday, when Oranje conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 with Montenegro when a win would have secured qualification. ‘We firmly embraced the tension that we created for ourselves, if I’m being honest,’ he said. ‘These are the kind of high-pressure games that you want to play as a footballer.’

