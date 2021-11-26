The Netherlands goes into the ‘evening lockdown’ Sunday for at least three weeks

Given the high number of new infections and increasing hospital admissions, the cabinet announced new measures, on the advice of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT):

Restaurants and bars, non-essential stores, arts and culture businesses, amateur sports competitions, zoos and museums to be closed at 5 p.m. This means that most publicly accessible locations will be closed from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Schools will remain open. Pupils in many primary schools and all secondary schools must wear a face mask in the hallways. This obligation is applicable to all children in group six or higher.

Essential shops, such as supermarkets, pet stores, and drug stores are allowed to remain open until 8 p.m.

Health minister, Hugo de Jonge, confirmed the “2D phase” in healthcare. This means that hospitals will postpone scheduled care, in order to free up staff to provide care for more patients in intensive care units. The defense assistance has also been called in. Phase 2D was earlier in force in the Netherlands from January to May. The National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution and the National Network for Acute Care had requested the introduction of this approach. This is the final stage before stage 3, which in practice means ‘code black’.

The Netherlands bans flights from Southern Africa over new Covid variant

Because of concerns about the new corona variant, a flight ban has been put into place for five countries in Southern Africa starting at 12 p.m. on Friday. The countries concerned are Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland and Zimbabwe. These countries will also be added to the list of ‘very high-risk areas with a virus variant of concern’, meaning that passengers need a PCR test before departure and must quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands. Dutch citizens and residents of the Netherlands are exempt from the flight ban.

