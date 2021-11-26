Government health advisors have recommended keeping schools and colleges open, despite the surge in coronavirus cases among youngsters, but do say restaurants and non-essential shops should shut once again at 5pm, sources have told broadcaster NOS.

The Outbreak Management Team was asked for its advice ahead of Friday’s press conference, which has been brought forward by a week because of the severity of the current situation.

According to NOS, the OMT wants to spare schools because of their importance in childhood development. However, all locations which people move through – such as museums – as well as non-essential shops, should close at 5pm to keep the spread down, the experts say.

Cafes and bars are currently able to open until 8pm. As yet, there have been no leaks about whether ministers will accept the recommendations, and other media sources say the OMT is divided on the issue of school closures.

Health minister Hugo de Jonge has already warned that the new package will be painful but is needed to reverse the rise in new cases and reduce the pressure on hospitals.

press conference is at 7pm on Friday.

