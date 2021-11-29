While shoppers hunt for a Black Friday bargain, the Dutch government faces a Code Black scenario in hospitals as coronavirus infections continue to spread. Unrest boils again in Dutch cities as bars are forced to shut early and stricter rules are mooted for unvaccinated people. The cabinet comes in for criticism for its mixed messages, ineffective measures and late start to the booster vaccine campaign. If all else fails for Hugo de Jonge, there’s good money to be made from busking on Sunday mornings, according to researchers from Tilburg university. Dutch football teams enjoy their best season in Europe for a decade and Feyenoord fans get a royal surprise on their way to Prague. And a security guard in Almere is led on a wild goose chase by the Netherlands’ most famous stuffed rabbit.

Related