On Sunday 28 November, the HMC Sara de Bronovo Mother and Child Centre at the HMC Westeinde site opened its doors. In this modern and comfortable building, care for pregnant women, those seeking to become pregnant, parents or carers and children up to the age of 18 will be integrated as much as possible.

At the Mother and Child Centre, HMC will provide expert care around the clock to those seeking to become pregnant, pregnant women, newborn babies and their mothers, children up to the age of 18 and their parents or carers. “A specialist team is available at the Mother and Child Centre 24/7,” says Naomi Nathan, Mother and Child Cluster Manager at HMC. “Our care providers deliver the best possible care tailored to each person’s individual situation. We are all about family integrated care. This is care that is not just about the child and the family, but that actively involves them.”

Trained care professionals

In recent months, all employees at the HMC Sara de Bronovo Mother and Child Centre have been familiarised with the new building and undergone training to enable them to provide the best possible care from this weekend. The first mothers will give birth at the new centre from Sunday. All patients admitted to HMC Westeinde on the relocation weekend will be moved to their brand new rooms on Saturday. Patients will be relocated in their own beds, accompanied by a nurse, a mover and a logistics employee. “We have made lifts available especially for the move and because the Mother and Child Centre is attached to the HMC Westeinde building there’s no need to go outside,” explains Nathan. “A child can have breakfast in their old room in the morning and dinner in their new room in the evening.”

Child Advisory Board

The focus on the patient at the Mother and Child Centre is reflected in the building’s design. A Child Advisory Board consisting of children aged between 10 and 17 from The Hague helped with the design of the children’s ward in the Mother and Child Centre. A number of areas, rooms and suites have been decorated with themes relating to The Hague. You can see animals and sports that exemplify The Hague in the Mother and Child Centre and you can give birth in a room with a famous local backdrop, such the beach and the Kurhaus hotel. On the children’s recommendation, a step has been installed at the reception desk so that they too have a good view of what’s going on.

Private rooms and birthing pools

The HMC Sara de Bronovo Mother and Child Centre is an important first milestone in the renovation of HMC Westeinde. The modern building offers private suites and modern birthing pools that ensure everyone who wants to can always give birth in a pool.

The rooms are adapted to each person’s circumstances and needs. Private suites are designed with a homely atmosphere, with plenty of daylight. “Parent and child can remain together day and night,” says gynaecologist Kim Boers. “We know how important that is. Our suites also offer sufficient space and facilities for all medical care: nobody needs to leave the room to shower or to feed or wash the baby. Short stay, long stay, or visiting family? We make everyone as comfortable as possible at the Mother and Child Centre. Hospitality and patient friendliness are our top priority.”