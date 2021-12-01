The later start is due to delays in the tender procedure. Over the past few months The Hague municipality conducted an extensive inspection of the condition of the road. The municipality has also prepared the renovation work.

Delay

On 1 July 2021 the municipality announced which contractor would carry out the work on the Utrechtsebaan. One of the other candidates started legal proceedings against this decision. The court ruled that the municipality acted appropriately. Following this decision the project was definitively given to the chosen contractor in September 2021.

As a consequence of this legal case there is now a delay in the project of 3 to 4 months. The contractor has not been able to prepare the work. It also had to postpone ordering the building materials.

The Utrechtsebaan (photo: Jurriaan Brobbel)

Schedule

The diversion routes will be prepared as of Monday, 10 January 2022. This will take place at night. The main work will begin the evening of Friday, 14 January. During that weekend the Utrechtsebaan will be closed in both directions until the morning of Monday, 17 January.

As of the morning of Monday, 17 January the Utrechtsebaan will be closed only for traffic driving out of the city (in the direction of the Prins Clausplein). Traffic driving into the city will be able to continue using the road. This applies specifically to traffic driving towards Den Haag Centrum and Scheveningen. The road will be closed only during specific weekends. The project is expected to last until the end of May 2022.