What do you want The Hague to look like in 2050? You can talk about it from mid-December via a special website of the municipality. “It’s about your city. Do you want a house? Sports facilities? Green?

Anyone who wants to participate in the discussion about what the city should look like in 29 years can respond to statements on a site of the municipality (Unfortunately in Dutch only) from mid-December. ‘They are about living and green. So it’s important that people speak up. What do they want the city to look like?”

The residents of The Hague can respond to the statements from December 15 to January 19, 2022. After that, all kinds of city discussions will be held about the future of the city. The results will eventually go to the city council. In 2023, the so-called Environmental Vision The Hague 2050 will eventually be adopted by the council.