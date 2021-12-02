The  traditional New Year’s Eve  bonfires on Scheveningen and Duindorp beaches  have  again been cancelled.  Also planned bonfires in Laak and Escamp  districts and the fireworks show at the Hofvijver will not take place..
The Hague’s Mayor Jan van Zanen  has decided now  to cancel these events  because the current corona measures do not allow these  events to takes place  and he does not want to wait and see whether the cabinet  will relax the restrictions. ‘There has to be certainty  for the organisers’, says Van Zanen.