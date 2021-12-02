The traditional New Year’s Eve bonfires on Scheveningen and Duindorp beaches have again been cancelled. Also planned bon fires in Laak and Escamp districts and the fireworks show at the Hofvijver will not take place..

The Hague’s Mayor Jan van Zanen has decided now to cancel these events because the current corona measures do not allow these events to takes place and he does not want to wait and see whether the cabinet will relax the restrictions. ‘There has to be certainty for the organisers’, says Van Zanen.