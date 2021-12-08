HMC hospital group discourages the use of two insurance companies

The Haaglanden Medisch Centrum (HMC) hospital group, which includes the Westeinde hospital in the Hague, has faced criticism from the health insurance organization and the Dutch Ministry of Health for discouraging patients from using the services of insurance companies Menzis and VGZ, who are looking to cut their budgets for next year.

A spokesperson for the hospital says that about 40 percent of the patients who are being treated at the three HMC locations are insured with Menzis and VGZ. If there is no contract, they may have to declare their own medical costs to the insurer and not be reimbursed for everything. A spokesperson for Menzis disputes this: ‘As long as we are at the table, the agreements of this year will apply. Even if we don’t figure it out before December 31st.”November and December are traditionally months when people switch health insurance policies.

Four of the people who stormed the OPCW still under arrest

Of the 44 protesters who stormed the building of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague on Friday 3 December, four are still being held by police as their pre-trial detention has been extended by 14 days. The four are suspected of open violence against people (a security guard and police officers), against the property of an internationally protected organization and of vandalism. Of the remaining 40 arrestees, many have been handed over to the Aliens Police (AVIM) to check their residence status, and some may be deported. The group was protesting the alleged use of chemical weapons by Turkey in Kurdish villages.

Schilderswijk rioters given another week to turn themselves in

Following the riots in the Schilderswijk neighbourbood of The Hague on Saturday 20 November, police are giving suspects one week to report to the police station, after which the photos which the police have of the suspects will be revealed (the photos are currently blurred). 19 people have already been arrested for the riots, which involved severe vandalism, arson and fireworks being thrown at police officers. A rock was also thrown through the window of an ambulance. Five officers were injured in the intervention.

Former mayor of The Hague knew about corruption scandal

Pauline Krikke, who was mayor of The Hague from March 2017 to October 2019, always claimed to have been shocked by revelations of a corruption scandal within The Hague’s municipal council, involving the main party, Hart voor Den Haag/Groep de Mos. According to the criminal researchers however, it appears that Ms. Krikke had been aware of the controversial scheme which involved awarding night permits to one local business in exchange for party funding. Krikke’s mandate as mayor of The Hague ended with her resignation over the permission she gave for the New Year’s bonfires on Scheveningen which ended in disaster.

New Year dive in the North Sea cancelled again, replaced with alternative

For the second year running, the traditional run into the North Sea on New Year’s Day has been cancelled in order to respect social distancing rules. The event, started in 1965, attracts thousands of participants to Scheveningen every year. Last year’s alternative will be repeated this year: the organisers send cans of sea water to those who sign up, so they can pour a bit of the North Sea over themselves on New Year’s Day!

.

These news updates are brought to you by DutchbuzZ in cooperation with The Hague’s official broadcaster, Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

Every week, DutchbuzZ features one of our chosen Pearls of The Hague’s international community during our radio broadcast on Den Haag FM on Tuesdays at 9 pm. To listen to an in-depth interview with each of our Pearls, check out our website: www.dutchbuzz.nl/pearls