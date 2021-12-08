Once again thousands of people will not running from the Scheveningen beach into the sea on New Year’s Day.  The New Year’s Dive  has been cancelled for the second year running.

Again this  year, the organizers  will send disappointed divers, that register on their website,  cans filled  seawater so that they  can still take their New Year’s dip at home on 1 January.

The New Year’s Dive has been annually taking place in Scheveningen  since 1965.  In recent  years the event has attracted  up to  10,000 brave souls who has dared to celebrate the New Year by immersing their bodies in the North Sea.