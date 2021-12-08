Once again thousands of people will not running from the Scheveningen beach into the sea on New Year’s Day. The New Year’s Dive has been cancelled for the second year running.

Again this year, the organizers will send disappointed divers, that register on their website, cans filled seawater so that they can still take their New Year’s dip at home on 1 January.

The New Year’s Dive has been annually taking place in Scheveningen since 1965. In recent years the event has attracted up to 10,000 brave souls who has dared to celebrate the New Year by immersing their bodies in the North Sea.