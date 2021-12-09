Would you like to get rid of your Christmas tree after the holidays? You can place your Christmas tree out on the sidewalk on one of the collection days in January. Or bring your tree to the waste drop-off centre in the Plutostraat or De Werf.

The gemeente Den Haag will collect Christmas trees in the city once a week between 3 -12 January 2022:

Look at the household waste calendar to see when Christmas trees will be collected in your street.

Place your Christmas tree on the sidewalk before 07:45 on the collection day.

Dispose of your Christmas tree yourself

Would you like to get rid of your Christmas tree right after Christmas? Then you can also bring it to the waste drop-off centre in the Plutostraat or De Werf. Don’t forget your Afvalpas. You will need this to enter.

Christmas tree campaign for children

You can take part in the ‘Verloot je boompje’ campaign in a number of city districts. Bring your Christmas tree to one of the collection points in the city district. This campaign is for children 12 years and younger. Read more at verlootjeboompje.nl