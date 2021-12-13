Eleven months, eight resignations and more than 8,000 coronavirus deaths since the Dutch government resigned, a new cabinet looks set to take office just in time for the Christmas recess. Schools will not be finishing early for the holidays, however, despite the threat of the Omicron variant and the advice of the Outbreak Management Team. The booster campaign picks up speed as the EU decides that covid passports will expire after 9 months for people who have only had two jabs. Princess Amalia takes up her seat on the Raad van State and plants a tree on her first royal duty. And the Formula One season heads for a dramatic climax, or possibly a dramatic Max crash.

