The covid restrictions in force, such as the evening lockdown, will remain in force until at least 15 January. The outgoing cabinet announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, all primary schools will close this Friday week earlier than planned for the Christmas holidays. Schools must arrange care for vulnerable children and children of parents with a crucial profession. After-school care will also close next week.

All non-essential sectors will remain closed between 05:00 and 17:00. The evening lockdown applies to events, restaurants, theatres and cinemas, among other things.

Essential shops, such as supermarkets and drugstores, can stay open until 20:00. Services that have been identified as essential, such as a lawyer, a mortgage adviser or medical contact professions, can also keep their normal opening hours.

The evening lockdown also applies to amateur sports and sports centres. No training or competitions are allowed between 05:00 and 17:00. An exception applies to top athletes. They are allowed to train and play matches, but without spectators..