The Hague gemeente is currently being hit by a digital cyber attack. Therefore the gemeente website is more difficult to access. Also the balie systems in the stadhuis and the parking systems are experiencing issues.

According to the Hague alderman Saskia Bruines (D66, ICT), there is a major DDoS attack. Enormous amounts of data are being sent to the gemeente. The initial attack began on Tuesday morning and ended in the evening. But it was resumed on Wednesday morning.

The alderman emphasized that the hackers have so far failed to enter the municipality and that no data has been stolen. ‘Until now we don’t know who they are or what the motives are.’

Source: Omroepwest.nl