Soulsistah Beach, the futuristic  pavilion in Scheveveningen  Noordboulevard has been declared bankrupt.  The owners of Soulsistah are suspected of money laundering.

Soulsistah had a rent arrears of almost half a million euros with brewer Heineken for the pavilion on the Scheveningen boulevard.

The arrival of Soulsistah Beach was a major  coup  for the gemeente when it was  announced in October last year.   Initially, it was  envisaged  that the Hard Rock Cafe  would occupy the building.

Soulsistah Beach promised to be an accessible café-restaurant as well as an exclusive club on the top floor, with the allure of  Ibiza  including a swimming pool.