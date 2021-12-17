Soulsistah Beach, the futuristic pavilion in Scheveveningen Noordboulevard has been declared bankrupt. The owners of Soulsistah are suspected of money laundering.

Soulsistah had a rent arrears of almost half a million euros with brewer Heineken for the pavilion on the Scheveningen boulevard.

The arrival of Soulsistah Beach was a major coup for the gemeente when it was announced in October last year. Initially, it was envisaged that the Hard Rock Cafe would occupy the building.

Soulsistah Beach promised to be an accessible café-restaurant as well as an exclusive club on the top floor, with the allure of Ibiza including a swimming pool.