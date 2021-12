Rejoice this Yuletide, for a cabinet is born! Or is it four more years of being led by the same donkeys? In a special edition of the DutchNews podcast, we pick over Rutte IV’s frugality-busting coalition deal. Can the government regain people’s trust in the wake of the childcare benefits scandal and the Groningen earthquakes? What will the climate change plans mean for households? Can they really find €5 billion in healthcare savings? And who will benefit most from the €3 billion of tax cuts?

