New restrictions on travel to the Netherlands come into effect on Wednesday, and travellers from Britain will have to quarantine on arrival under new rules to try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

From Wednesday people travelling to the Netherlands from outside the Schengen open border area will have to show a negative coronavirus test, even if they have been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from coronavirus. The measure is being introduced throughout the EU, although the Netherlands is implementing it earlier than most.

In addition, all travellers who have been in the UK will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days on arrival in the Netherlands, but will have the option of taking a PCR test on day five for early release.

The same applies to all countries considered by the Netherlands to be high risk areas. The regulations apply to everyone, even if they have been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from coronavirus, although there are some exceptions to the rules.

DutchNews.nl has asked the health ministry to clarify what exceptions apply. France and Germany have already sharply increased restrictions on visitors from the UK, where 90,000 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday and Saturday. Travellers won’t have to check into a special quarantine hotel to self-isolate, but will face local authority controls to make sure they are complying.

