The new night train from The Hague to Berlin and Prague, among other places, will begin this summer. The ‘European Sleeper’ will run three times a week.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the sleeper train will travel from Brussels via Rotterdam, The Hague HS and Amsterdam to Hanover, Berlin, Dresden and Prague, among others. The train will depart from The Hague HS at 21:42. The next morning it will arrive in the Czech capital at 10.24.

The return journey is on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. However, on the return trip the train does not stop in The Hague, the nearest station is Rotterdam.

Since October, a GreenCityTrip.nl night train has run from The Hague HS to destinations such as Prague, Innsbruck, Vienna, Venice, Verona and Milan.