Scheveningen will again be one of the stops during the 14th edition of the Ocean Race 2022-23. The race will visit nine iconic international cities over a six-month period, with the first leg starting from Alicante, Spain, on 15 January 2023.

From 11 to 15 June 2023, the sailing spectacle will make a stop in Scheveningen, where the seventh leg will start and finish.

