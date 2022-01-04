Finally, the Decathlon sports chain has been given the go-ahead  to open a large megastore at the Forepark business park in The Hague.

The  Hague  gemeente  has been committed to the arrival of the sports chain’s megastore since 2014. The new store is to be located on the edge of the city, close to the stadium of ADO Den Haag.  But,  the Zuid Holland province did not approve the original plan  as they believe  that out of town megastores reduce the number of people visiting city centre shops

However,  the Hague gemeente appealed and due to the  fact  that  province  failed to reply in time, the De Raad van State (council of state) has allowed the plans for the Decathlon megastore to proceed.

 

Illustration: Municipality of The Hague