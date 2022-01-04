Finally, the Decathlon sports chain has been given the go-ahead to open a large megastore at the Forepark business park in The Hague.

The Hague gemeente has been committed to the arrival of the sports chain’s megastore since 2014. The new store is to be located on the edge of the city, close to the stadium of ADO Den Haag. But, the Zuid Holland province did not approve the original plan as they believe that out of town megastores reduce the number of people visiting city centre shops

However, the Hague gemeente appealed and due to the fact that province failed to reply in time, the De Raad van State (council of state) has allowed the plans for the Decathlon megastore to proceed.

Illustration: Municipality of The Hague