Since Christmas, the centre of The Hague has a new parking garage. Q-Park Spui is located under the Amare cultural complex.

The garage was closed for five years. There are 206 parking spaces in, three of which are for the disabled. There are also ten charging stations for charging electric cars. Work is still underway on an entrance and pedestrian entrance on the Spui.

The garage is open 24/7. Parking costs 1.50 euros per 18 minutes, with a maximum daily rate of 32 euros.

The recently opened Amare cultural complex is the new home of the Zuiderstrandtheater, Royal Conservatory, Nederlands Dans Theater and the Residentie Orkest.