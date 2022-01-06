In response to the events in Kazakhstan, Shell is no longer allowing employees to travel there for the time being according to the NU.nl website.

The group has three production facilities in the country where it has been restless for three days in a row although production at the sites continues and they are fully operational. However, they are closely monitoring developments in Kazakhstan.

According to Shell, the focus is on keeping their people and activities safe.

The suspension of travel to Russia’s neighbouring country is a temporary measure, according to the spokesman. “We are continuously assessing the situation.”

Shell works in Kazakhstan with various local parties. About a hundred people work at Shell’s office in the capital Nur-Sultan. In addition, a few hundred people are active for Shell at various joint venture partners.