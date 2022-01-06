Last year the most chosen baby’s names in The Hague were Sofia and Adam. According to figures from The Hague’s Centrum Jeugd en Gezin (Youth and Family Center). During 2021, 6,632 children were born in The Hague.

Adam has been the most popular boys name in The Hague for a few years now. Sofia has always been in the top five in recent years and is now in first place. Compared to 2020, 42 more children were born in The Hague in 2021.

The names deviate slightly from the national list of most popular children’s names that the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) published today. According to the Centrum Jeugd en Gezin, this is due to the international character of the city. Nationally, Julia and Noah are the most chosen names.