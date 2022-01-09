The neighbourhood of Duinoord in the The Hague’s Scheveningen district have had their own wijkagenda (neighbourhood programme) since November 2021.

The wijkagenda contains the most important areas of improvement for the neighbourhood. Residents, businesses, neighbourhood organisations and the municipality have decided on these areas of improvement together. They will also carry out the wijkagenda together over the coming 4 years.

Duinoord wijkagenda

More than 800 people living or working in the neighbourhood filled in a questionnaire to see which issues they think are important. Residents indicated that they were very satisfied with their neighbourhood. Duinoord received an 8.4 on a scale of 1 to 10. There are now 7 themes which should make the neighbourhood even better:

social cohesion

a clean neighbourhood

traffic

shopping streets

sustainability

greenery

playgrounds

The wijkagenda is also in English because there are many internationals (expats) living in the neighbourhood.

Improving the contact between Dutch residents and internationals is also an issue in the wijkagenda.

Follow-up steps

For each issue in Duinoord working groups have been set up with different action points. Some action points are already ready. For example, since 16 November 2021 speed cameras are in place on the Waldeck Pyrmontkade and Koningin Emmakade by the Sweelinckplein. A ‘kenniscafé’ was also organised on 16 December 2021 by Duurzaam Duinoord on sustainability.

Would you like to help?

Would you like to help tackle the issues in the wijkagenda? Send an email to wijkagendasscheveningen@denhaag.nl.

Source www.DenHaag.nl/en