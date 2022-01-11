Diversions

There is a diversion route for all traffic. Yellow signs indicate this route. There will also be traffic controllers.

The diversion route ‘into the city’ will use the Melkwegstraat.

The diversion route ‘out of the city’ will use the Zonweg and Regulusweg.

The Jupiterkade and Junostraat will become one-way streets for trucks and buses.

Traffic can also take the Rotterdamsebaan or the Supernovaweg.

After the roadworks

Work on the bridge will not yet be completely finished after 13 January 2022. The maximum speed limit for cars will therefore remain 30 kilometres per hour. Trucks and buses will not be able to use the bridge. They will have to take a detour. The municipality will decide later this year when the bridge will be completely fixed up.