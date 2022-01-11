The main work will begin the evening of Friday, 14 January. During that weekend the Utrechtsebaan will be closed in both directions until the morning of Monday, 17 January.

As of the morning of Monday, 17 January the Utrechtsebaan will be closed only for traffic driving out of the city (in the direction of the Prins Clausplein). Traffic driving into the city will be able to continue using the road. This applies specifically to traffic driving towards Den Haag Centrum and Scheveningen. The road will be closed only during specific weekends. The project is expected to last until the end of May 2022.

Source: DenHaag.nl/en

photo: Jurriaan Brobbel