Since last week, PostNL have started delivering the mail with its own personnel in the Benoordenhout and Duttendel neighbourhoods according to DenHagFM. Residents of those neighbourhoods had not received any mail since Christmas.

PostNL received many complaints about mail delivery in the two districts. “As a result, we have spoken several times with the party that has been delivering the mail for us in these two districts for a number of years, until recently. In consultation, we have come to the conclusion that they are currently unable to carry out the delivery properly.’ Therefore, PostNL have decided to take over delivering the mail itself from last Friday.

Meanwhile, PostNL says it is busy delivering the mail that has not been delivered in the recent weeks.