Since last week, PostNL  have started  delivering  the mail with its own personnel in the Benoordenhout and Duttendel  neighbourhoods according to  DenHagFM. Residents of those  neighbourhoods had not received any mail since Christmas.

PostNL  received many complaints about mail delivery in the two districts. “As a result, we have spoken several times with the party that has been delivering the mail for us in these two districts for a number of years, until recently. In consultation, we have come to the conclusion that they are currently unable to carry out the delivery properly.’  Therefore,  PostNL have decided to take over  delivering the mail  itself  from last  Friday.

Meanwhile, PostNL says it is busy delivering the mail that has not been delivered in the recent weeks.