The residents of the Nassaubuurt are strongly against the possible move of the Parkpop music festival from Zuiderpark to the Malieveld due to the excessive noise and increasing number of demonstrations already taking place on the Malieveld.

Parkpop announced last year that they wanted to relocate to the Malieveld as it more accessible and will make the festival more attractive to visitors. However, there has been resistance to the move. A petition has been signed by more than 2,200 protesters and a majority of the city council is against the move.

The fate of Parkpop currently lies with the city council.